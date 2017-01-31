

Taline McPhedran, CTVNews.ca





A Grand Falls, N.B. man’s video of three deer, which run around a gas station causing damage before sprinting out the door, has gone viral.

Bertrand Beaulieu was taking his daily walk on Monday morning when he heard some noise and saw three deer running in his direction.

“They were so close I could have touched them,” Beaulieu told CTVNews.ca.

According to Beaulieu, the deer ran straight towards the door of a Canadian Tire gas bar. The first deer hit the door before it opened and then ran in, with the other two deer following in what Beaulieu said almost looked like a practiced maneouvre.

The first video shows the gas bar attendant opening and banging on the door, trying to the lure the deer out of the store. The windows can also be seen shaking as the deer strike them from inside the gas station.

“They were in the gas bar for probably a minute,” said Beaulieu. “They were banging on the windows looking for a place to try and get out and banging into the shelves.”

Eventually the gas bar attendant can be seen moving out of the way but continuing to hold the door open as the first deer slips out, eventually followed by the other two. The deer can then be seen running over a hill toward the direction that they came from, Beaulieu said.

Beaulieu said it’s rare to see deer in the area but he believes they may have come up from a nearby riverbank.

A follow-up video shot by Beaulieu showed the inside of the gas bar after the deer had left. Shelves can be seen turned over along with food and drinks spilled all over the ground.

“I was thinking, ‘Jeez, three deer in midtown, it’s unbelievable.’” Bertrand said. “I don’t think I’ll ever see that again in my life.”

As of Tuesday morning, Beaulieu’s first video has now reached more than 570,000 views and more than 14,000 shares on Facebook.