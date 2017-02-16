

CTVNews.ca Staff





The mother of a Toronto doctor allegedly murdered by her neurosurgeon husband says the couple’s three children are doing well in the aftermath of the tragedy, but miss their mother and talk about her “all the time.”

Dr. Elana Fric Shamji, 40, an accomplished Toronto physician, was found dead in a suitcase on the side of a road north of Toronto in December. Police said she died of strangulation and blunt force trauma. Her husband, Mohammed Shamji, who is a neurosurgeon, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death.

On Thursday, Mohammed Shamji made an court appearance via video link.

Elana’s mother, Ana Fric, as well as her father say they are attending the court appearances to support their slain daughter and give her a “voice.”

Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse Thursday, Ana Fric spoke briefly about the couple’s three young children, saying “they’re doing fine” but they miss their mother “very much.

“They’re doing good in school,” Ana said. “And they miss mommy. They talk about mommy all the time.”