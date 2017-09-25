

The Canadian Press





ST. ALBERT, Alta. - Metis activist and retired senator Thelma Chalifoux has died.

Chalifoux's daughter, Debbie Coulter, says her mother passed away Friday evening at a care home in St. Albert, near Edmonton, and had been in declining health for some years. She was 88.

Chalifoux was appointed to the upper chamber in 1997 and served until she retired at age 75 in 2004.

Chalifoux was born in Calgary in 1929 and noted when she was named to the Senate that she raised seven children, so she was used to hard work.

She began working in community development when she was offered a job by the Metis Association of Alberta, and she later served as chairwoman of the Metis National Council Senate and vice-president of the Aboriginal Women's Business Development Corporation.

She was also the first Metis woman on the Senate of the University of Alberta.