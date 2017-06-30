

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





In what is being described as an “extremely disturbing” case by the Ontario SPCA, a dead tabby cat was discovered tied to a bag of rocks in Cambridge, Ont. creek.

A kayaker discovered the furry, orange feline tied to a Ziploc freezer bag filled with rocks while paddling on Devil’s Creek on Wednesday.

Ontario SPCA inspector Tracy Laraway told CTV Kitchener that they believe the cat died from drowning.

Laraway said the four-year-old cat’s name is Bo. The tabby’s owners said it went missing on Monday and they reported it the following day.

“Who would go and pick up a well-loved, well-looked after cat and do this?” Laraway said on Thursday. “It just blows my mind.”

The Ontario SPCA inspector admitted that there’s a slim chance they will be able to track down the cat killer.

She said she hopes the culprit will slip up and make a mistake or turn themselves because of a guilty conscience.

Although little Bo was a beloved family cat, Laraway said it was also described as a tenacious fighter.

“This person is hopefully covered as much as possible with cat scratches or bites,” Laraway said.

Laraway called Bo’s death the worst case she’s ever seen in her 15 years on the job.

With a report from CTV Kitchener