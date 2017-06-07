The Justin Trudeau-Barack Obama bromance is alive and strong in the U.S. President Donald Trump era, as the prime minister and former president rekindled their friendship during a dinner date in Montreal.

Prime Minister Trudeau met with Obama for dinner at Liverpool House in St-Henri on Tuesday, following the former U.S. president's speech sponsored by the Montreal Chamber of Commerce.

The Obama Foundation says the two were discussing their "shared commitment to developing the next generation of leaders."

Tonight in Montreal, @BarackObama and @JustinTrudeau discussed their shared commitment to developing the next generation of leaders. pic.twitter.com/170ze83igl — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) June 7, 2017

Trudeau and the Obama Foundation each shared photos of the dinner on Tuesday, sparking fond memories of their last friendly encounter, when Obama was president and Trudeau was in the U.S. for a state visit in March 2016.

This warms my cold, dead American heart. Thank you. — Stephanie Cannizzaro (@stephcannizzar1) June 7, 2017

The only thing that could make this cooler is if @EmmanuelMacron walked out of kitchen carrying 3 beers! — Brent Thacker (@brentdthacker) June 7, 2017

One day, all of this will be over and Trudeau, the Obamas & Macron can travel the world doing good deeds and solving crimes. https://t.co/DKbIHPLyMA — William K. Wolfrum (@Wolfrum) June 7, 2017

The dinner photos also sparked many complaints about the current U.S. president, who has been decidedly more challenging to deal with for the PM.

One Twitter user suggested Trump’s presence loomed over the get-together, as a photo of a train wreck on the wall.

Oh look Trump was there too. pic.twitter.com/j2qstkizOl — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) June 7, 2017

This is like looking at a pic of 2 of my exes and wondering why I had to end up with the jerk. — Lisa Miller (@lisa_babyska81) June 7, 2017

Trump has pulled out of the Paris climate accord, imposed hefty tariffs on softwood lumber from Canada, and announced his intention to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, among other things.

Obama appeared to criticize Trump without naming him earlier Tuesday, in his speech to the Montreal Board of Trade. He condemned online "tribalism," and lamented a "temporary absence of American leadership" in the fight against climate change. He also congratulated Canada for supporting immigration and celebrating diversity.