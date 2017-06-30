

CTVNews.ca Staff





It was a tall task: Create one-of-a-kind portraits of Canada’s prime ministers in an unusual but unique way to celebrate the country’s 150th birthday.

But artist Julio Ferrer, despite having been born in Cienfuego, Cuba, says it was an honour to be selected to be a part of the art project, ‘Prime Time.’

“It was really something amazing that happened to me in my career,” said Ferrer. “When I became Canadian I had to go through, like read about Canada and all that, but this was another level.”

Ferrer was selected to paint the portraits in the pop art style by Dr. Bill Benson who commissioned the project. Dr. Benson spotted the talented artist in Hamilton, Ont., the city where Ferrer first settled in after moving to Canada. After living in the country for a decade, he became a Canadian citizen three years ago.

“Canada really opened a new perspective for me,” he said. “Canada for me was the city, McDonalds or Tim Horton’s, so then by travelling I got to know the landscape which then I felt so passionately about it.”

Ferrer used that passion for this project. He’s best known for his pop (political) art style that melds Canadian consumerism with Cuban iconography. He’s also been known to use a silkscreen technique along with oil for his paintings of Cuban cars and images of historic Hamilton.

But for this project, where he had to draw inspiration from mostly black and white photographs, he told CTV News that the most challenging part was deciding what colours to paint Canada’s 23 prime ministers.

“I didn’t know the colour of their hair, it was a challenge but I think that was the beauty of doing it in pop art,” he said.

So, he improvised, giving Sir Robert Borden a blue moustache and John Diefenbaker white hair.

The new citizen has one wish for the passion project.

"I hope Justin Trudeau would come and see the show. Ha-ha."

‘Prime Time’ is on display at Government House in Fredericton until September.

With files from CTV’s Todd Battis and CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown