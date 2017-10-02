

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - A tentative deal has been reached in a strike at Winnipeg's Richardson International Airport.

About 150 unionized support staff, maintenance workers and others walked off the job on July 24.

The prairie unit of the Public Service Alliance of Canada says they are recommending acceptance of the pact.

Tentative Agreement Reached at Winnipeg Airport | Public Service Alliance of Canada https://t.co/30bIdoEDyQ — PSAC Prairie Region (@psacprairies) October 2, 2017

Ratification votes are scheduled for Wednesday.

The union says no details on the tentative agreement will be released until the members have an opportunity to meet and vote on it.

It says if the agreement is ratified, union members will be back on the job on Thursday.