

CTVNews.ca Staff





Ottawa police have made an arrest after a boy was seen on video with a bow and arrow and a hatchet outside an elementary school.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon across the street from Mary Honeywell Elementary School in an Ottawa residential neighbourhood. Most students had already gone home for the day but the school was still placed in lockdown for those who remained for after-school activities.

Video recorded by a passing motorist shows a young teen pointing a bow at a police cruiser several metres away. The video also shows the teen pulling what appears to be a hatchet out of his backpack.

Police say the teenager was arrested without incident. No injuries were reported.