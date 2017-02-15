

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 19-year-old man who rescued a little girl from a house fire in Brampton, Ont. that killed her parents and sister said he doesn’t consider himself a “hero.”

“I just call myself a humane person. It was just the right thing to do in the right moment,” Sheldon Teague told CTV News Channel in an interview Wednesday.

The nine-year-old girl, identified by family as Zoya Kapadia, has been released from hospital after suffering third-degree burns from the blaze, which broke out in her family home around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Her 19-year-old sister, Amina Kapadia, and parents were found dead inside the house.

Teague was staying in the basement apartment and was woken up around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday by the smell of smoke and the sound of screaming from upstairs.

“As soon as I walked outside I could see one of the bedrooms was on fire,” he recalled. “It was pretty frightening.”

Teague quickly snapped into action. He kicked down the front door and began shouting for those inside to walk toward his voice.

“I tried to walk in and it was low visibility, it was too much smoke,” he said.

Teague went to grab a flashlight and re-entered the house. As he shone it around the ground floor, he could make out the outline of the little girl’s legs. He shouted at her to come toward him.

“And she started moving, but she couldn’t fully move all the way out of the house. So once I saw her legs properly I just ran in grabbed her, brought her out,” he said.

Once outside, a newspaper courier who happened to be in the area took the girl inside her car to stay warm.

Teague said that, at first glance, the child appeared to be covered in soot. Upon closer inspection, he realized the black marks on her body were burns.

The girl was rushed to Sick Kids hospital, where she was treated overnight and released Wednesday morning. A friend of the family told CTV Toronto that the child’s uncle and cousin visited her in hospital.

Teague has not had contact with the girl since carrying her out of the fire, and he said he plans to give her space and time to grieve.

“I think that she’s probably still very emotional and vulnerable at this point, and I kind of just want her to make her own decision,” he said.

The investigation into the fire is in its early stages, and officials have yet to determine a cause.

Teague insisted that his actions were what anyone else in his position would’ve done.

“It doesn’t take a hero to rescue someone. It just takes a person doing the right thing in the right moment,” he said.

With files from CTV Toronto