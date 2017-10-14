Teen dead, man injured after stabbing in Mississauga, Ont.
Emergency crews attend the scene of a double stabbing near Lakeshore Road and Cawthra Road in Mississauga, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 14, 2017 12:42PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 14, 2017 1:14PM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Peel regional police say a teenager is dead and another person is in hospital after a stabbing in Mississauga.
Officers were called to the scene early Saturday morning, where two men were found to have suffered stabbing-type injuries.
They say both men were rushed to a Toronto hospital, where an 18-year-old man died of his injuries.
They say the second man suffered serious injuries, but his life is not believed to be in danger.
Police are asking anyone who was near the scene at around 1 a.m. Saturday to come forward.
