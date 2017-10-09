

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Thanksgiving weekend took a violent turn in New Brunswick.

Police in Miramichi, N.B. say a 15-year-old male was shot Friday night and two 17-year-olds, a male and a female, were arrested at the scene.

According to the Miramichi Police Force, officers responded to a call of a youth suffering from significant blood loss at approximately 10:30 pm on Friday. The teen was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Police arrested two other teens, both 17, at the scene.

The male 17-year-old remains in custody after appearing in remand court over the weekend. Police say he will appear in court again on Tuesday. It is unclear if the 17-year-old female is still in custody.

Miramichi police say that they are still investigating the incident.

With files from CTV Atlantic