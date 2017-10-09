Teen, 15, shot in N.B.; two 17-year-olds arrested
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, October 9, 2017 10:24AM EDT
The Thanksgiving weekend took a violent turn in New Brunswick.
Police in Miramichi, N.B. say a 15-year-old male was shot Friday night and two 17-year-olds, a male and a female, were arrested at the scene.
According to the Miramichi Police Force, officers responded to a call of a youth suffering from significant blood loss at approximately 10:30 pm on Friday. The teen was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.
Police arrested two other teens, both 17, at the scene.
The male 17-year-old remains in custody after appearing in remand court over the weekend. Police say he will appear in court again on Tuesday. It is unclear if the 17-year-old female is still in custody.
Miramichi police say that they are still investigating the incident.
With files from CTV Atlantic
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Debris recovered from Air France plane forced to land in Labrador
- Vancouver ad campaign aims to prevent sewer 'fatbergs'
- Manslaughter charges against alleged fentanyl dealers piling up across Canada
- Teen, 15, shot in N.B.; two 17-year-olds arrested
- Woman, two children dead in eastern Quebec house fire