Team probes death of man who fell from overpass after police arrived
SiRT is investigating the death of a 27-year-old man who fell from this overpass in Sydney.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 15, 2017 12:05PM EDT
SYDNEY, N.S. - Nova Scotia's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 27-year-old man who fell from a highway overpass after officers arrived on scene to deal with a possible dispute.
A Serious Incident Response Team statement says police were called to an overpass over Highway 125 in Sydney at about 5 p.m. Thursday.
The team says sometime after a Cape Breton Regional Police officer arrived and found two men on the overpass, one of them fell from the overpass onto the highway below.
The force contacted the team, which has sent three investigators to Sydney to look into the matter.
It is also asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the agency.
The team investigates all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing.
