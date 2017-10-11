TDSB removing 'chief' from job titles out of respect for Indigenous peoples
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 11, 2017 11:38AM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's largest school board says it is phasing out the word "chief" from senior staff's job titles out of respect for Indigenous peoples.
The Toronto District School Board says it has been working on removing the term from job titles for a few years, and is close to eliminating it completely.
The board says the word "chief" doesn't accurately represent the jobs it's used to describe, and is being replaced with terms like "manager" and "executive officer".
For instance, the title chief of social work is now the manager of social work.
The board says the word "chief" has also been used in a negative way in the past.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Toronto man charged after 2 children struck with hammers, choked: police
- Coroner's service says three bodies were found after fire in Nanaimo, B.C.
- TDSB removing 'chief' from job titles out of respect for Indigenous peoples
- Activist charged with assaulting mayor in historic town's sewage feud
- Man and 15-year-old boy charged in 10 Toronto bank robberies