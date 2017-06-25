Talks continue between Ontario's liquor board and workers
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 25, 2017 8:00AM EDT
TORONTO -- Talks are continuing today between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario and its workers, who have threatened to go on strike at one minute past midnight.
But there's no word on how the talks between the LCBO and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union are going.
A conciliator involved in the negotiations has imposed a media blackout and neither side can comment.
Although the union has threatened job action if a deal isn't reached by midnight, union president Smokey Thomas had previously expressed confidence an agreement would be worked out.
The LCBO has extended store hours for its outlets this weekend to allow customers to stock up.
