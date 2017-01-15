

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Contract negotiations Nova Scotia Teachers Union and the provincial government will resume Monday.

Union president Liette Doucet said in a statement Sunday that both sides have agreed to a new round of talks under a media blackout.

Education Minister Karen Casey said the negotiations reached an "impasse" Saturday after meeting with a conciliator several times last week.

Casey said the union rejected the province's latest contract offer that "attempted" to address concerns about classroom conditions, wages and retirement benefits.

The two sides had a public skirmish last week after Casey raised questions over teachers professional development travel to Hawaii and elsewhere during a work-to-rule campaign.

The union says teachers had been granted permission to travel to conferences, including 11 who went to an education conference last week in Hawaii, before their job action began Dec. 5.

Contract talks had previously collapsed Nov. 25 after the sides agreed to meet with a conciliator.