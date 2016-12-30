

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Thousands of people were without power in parts of Atlantic Canada due to a potent storm that was bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall to the region.

Nova Scotia Power says about 14,400 customers in areas running the length of the province were in the dark early today due to high winds.

In P.E.I., Maritime Electric was also reporting outages in dozens of communities that were seeing winds gust up to 100 km/h.

NB Power estimates about 7,700 customers were without power following an intense low pressure system that was forecast to track across western New Brunswick today.

Environment Canada issued several rain and wind warnings for the region that could also see storm surges in coastal areas and heavy snowfall in northern New Brunswick.

In Newfoundland, winds in the Wreckhouse area are expected to reach 160 km/h an hour, while they could exceed that in parts of Cape Breton.

It says up to 40 millimetres of rain could fall over central Nova Scotia and into Cape Breton.