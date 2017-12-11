

Jonathan Forani, CTVNews.ca Staff





Two "amazing" years have passed since Syrian refugee Najeeb Al Masri and his family arrived in Canada from Turkey.

The engineering student spoke with CTV News Channel Sunday about the challenges of adjusting to life in Toronto, where he landed with his family in December 2015.

"For the past two years, it has been absolutely a tremendous change for us," he said.

"We had to go through a lot of change, but it eventually worked out."

Al Masri, who's studying computer engineering, shared what the toughest adjustments have been, such as learning to read a book from left to right instead of right to left, and those nasty Canadian winters.

For all the details, including tragic details of his time in Syria, watch CTV News Channel's interview with Al Masri.