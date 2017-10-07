

CTVNews.ca Staff





Twenty months after arriving in Canada, a Syrian refugee family is being forced to start over yet again, after losing nearly everything they owned in a townhouse fire.

Investigators are looking into whether Friday night's blaze in Mississauga, Ont., is connected to threats allegedly made earlier in the day toward the family.

While no one was injured, at least nine families are now displaced because of the fire.

Khaled Alawad, who moved to Canada with his family from Syria in 2015, told CTV Toronto that everything was destroyed in the blaze. “All my documents … all clothes, all everything,” he said.

Police responded to a disturbance at the same unit earlier in the evening.

According to Alawad, a male stranger had banged on his family’s door, accusing them of stealing a bicycle.

Alawad said there was an altercation and he believes the man may have had a weapon.

“When I [saw] him running to me, I [became] scared and I entered my apartment with my family,” he said.

Marina Alawad, Khaled's daughter, said it frightened her.

“I was scared for my dad,” she said. “What if something happened to him?”

A crowdfunding page has been set up to help the family rebuild their lives once more.