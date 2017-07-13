Floyd Mayweather Jr. just wanted to win over the home crowd in Toronto. Instead, he ended up embarrassing himself in the eyes proud Canucks with a ridiculous gaffe over the Canadian flag.

The boxer confused the Canadian flag for Toronto’s flag on Wednesday at a promotional event in Ontario’s capital, where he and Conor McGregor were on hand to tout their upcoming UFC fight.

“I’m wearing that Toronto flag,” Mayweather told the gathered crowd.

He wasn’t. He was proudly flaunting a T-shirt emblazoned with a red-and-white maple leaf design, in the shape of the Canadian flag.

The Toronto flag is primarily blue, with a stylized white “T” in the shape of Toronto City Hall, and a red maple leaf at its base.

Social media users were quick to point out the discrepancy.

this man said he had the toronto flag on pic.twitter.com/RIXCh5BayX — ��ryce Hart (@BryceHart214) July 13, 2017

Mayweather just said he has the "Toronto flag" on.....HAHAHA — BeatinTheBookie.com™ (@BeatinTheBookie) July 12, 2017

"I'm wearing that Toronto Flag" <Canadian Flag> -Floyd 'Uneducated' Mayweather — Johnny (@John_TTV) July 12, 2017

Keep our flag off your logo Mayweather! ���� — Dave Simon (@davesimonmma) July 12, 2017

Floyd Mayweather really said he got the "Toronto flag" on while pointing to ����. Good lord #MayMacWorldTour pic.twitter.com/KrVnTkJyFE — Andy Deossa (@Andy_Deossa) July 12, 2017

Cut him some slack. Floyd was just saying what every Torontonian already believes. ��https://t.co/VBYw3kqc3a — Arlene Dickinson (@ArleneDickinson) July 13, 2017

Mayweather and McGregor were in Toronto as part of a four-city promotional tour ahead of their upcoming boxing match on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

Mayweather’s flag antics didn’t end with the Canadian one. He also grabbed a full-sized Irish flag from an audience menber to taunt his opponent, McGregor, who hails from Ireland.

The ploy was just part of the trash-talking and posturing that frequently occurs before a professional fight.

Mayweather boasts an undefeated 49-0 record as a professional boxer. McGregor will be making the jump to fighting under normal boxing rules from the Ultimate Fighting Championship, in which he holds the title of lightweight champion.