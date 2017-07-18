Suspects arrested after RCMP deals with 'armed' situation in Manitoba city
After two hours, the scene was secured, RCMP said, but the investigation is ongoing. (Michelle Gerwing/CTV Winnipeg)
Published Tuesday, July 18, 2017 2:10PM EDT
PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, Man. -- RCMP say they have four people in custody following what they described as an armed and barricaded situation in a central Manitoba community.
The Mounties' emergency response team was called early Tuesday morning to a home in Portage la Prairie, about 85 kilometres west of Winnipeg.
People in a northeast neighbourhood of the city were asked to stay indoors and not to post anything on social media until the situation had ended.
Police later issued a brief statement on Twitter saying suspects had been arrested and that the scene had been secured.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
Tara Seel, an RCMP spokeswoman, would not say what led up to the call, nor would she elaborate on how many people were in the home.
#rcmpmb can confirm 4 suspects in custody from Portage la Prairie, Oak Bay incident. Scene is secure. Investigation ongoing.— RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 18, 2017
#rcmpmb thanks all the residents of Portage la Prairie for your understanding. Your safety is our priority.— RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 18, 2017
