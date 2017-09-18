Suspect in Quebec Amber Alert charged with killing boy's mother
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 18, 2017 12:48PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 18, 2017 1:47PM EDT
MONTREAL -- A 41-year-old man who was the subject of an Amber Alert involving his six-year-old boy has been charged in the slaying of the child's mother.
The single charge of second-degree murder was filed today at the courthouse in Saint-Jerome, Que., but the accused's court appearance has been put off.
Police issued an Amber Alert on Thursday after the boy's mother was found dead inside a home in Saint-Eustache, Que.
The child and his father were stopped by police in eastern Ontario nearly 24 hours later.
Ontario provincial police say in a statement the suspect remains in hospital in Ottawa after suffering injuries that required medical treatment on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Quebec provincial police are continuing their search for a missing 71-year-old man whose vehicle was used in connection with the child's disappearance.
