Suspect in Quebec Amber Alert case still hospitalized, case put off one week
Quebec provincial police officers search the side of a road for evidence into the disappearance of a man and a young boy in Lachute, Que., Friday, September 15 , 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 20, 2017 12:59PM EDT
SAINT-JEROME, Que. - The man who fled authorities last week with his six-year-old boy and was later charged in the slaying of the child's mother remains in hospital after a suicide attempt.
A Superior Court Justice today ordered the man to undergo a psychological evaluation and put off his court appearance until next Wednesday.
The 41-year-old suspect has been in an Ottawa hospital since Saturday and had been in a coma.
Crown prosecutor Aryanne Guerin says she was told the suspect has started to move his hands and feet and had opened his eyes.
The suspect was arrested Friday by Ontario provincial police and his son was located in a stolen vehicle in eastern Ontario.
Quebec police issued an Amber Alert for the boy after they discovered the body of the child's mother last Thursday night in Saint-Eustache, Que.
