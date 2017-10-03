

John Cotter, The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- The case of a Somali refugee accused of attacking a police officer and running down four pedestrians has been put over so he can find a lawyer.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif made his first court appearance Tuesday on 11 charges, including five of attempted murder, that were laid after a driver hit an Edmonton police officer with a speeding car, stabbed him and then mowed down pedestrians with a cube van during a downtown police chase.

Tactical officers forced the van on its side and arrested a suspect after using a stun grenade and a Taser.

Sharif, 30, appeared on closed-circuit TV and followed the proceedings with the help of an interpreter. The accused spoke briefly with a lawyer who stepped forward to help.

The case was put over until Nov. 14, but could be called back sooner if Sharif can hire a lawyer before then.

Edmonton police have raised the possibility of terrorism charges against Sharif because there was an Islamic State flag in his car and he was investigated two years ago for espousing extremist views.

The RCMP has said the investigation is complex and no terrorism charges have been laid.

Mahamad Accord, a member of Edmonton's Somali community, said he will do what he can to help Sharif apply for legal aid if he can't afford to hire his own lawyer.

"As you know Canadians -- everyone has the right to a fair trial," Accord said outside court.

He said there has been lots of hearsay about Sharif, including reports that he has a brother in Toronto, but no first-hand information.

Ahmed Ali, a man who described himself as a spokesman for the city's Somali community, said Sharif will get help with an interpreter, but wouldn't comment about helping him get a lawyer.

Ali also declined to answer questions about Sharif's background or whether Somalis are facing any backlash over the attacks.

"I would be lying if I told you that members of our community are feeling threatened, scared or concerned, because the EPS (Edmonton Police Service) has been doing a fantastic job, and so have the RCMP," he said outside court.

Sharif also faces charges of dangerous driving, criminal flight causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police have said they believe the suspect acted alone and without conspirators.

Const. Mike Chernyk was handling crowd control at a Canadian Football League game Saturday night when he was hit by a car that rammed through a barrier and sent him flying. The driver got out, pulled out a large knife and began stabbing Chernyk.

The constable was treated in hospital and released.

As of Monday, two of the pedestrians remained in hospital, one with a fractured skull.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has said Sharif crossed legally into Canada in 2012 at a regular border crossing and obtained refugee status.

RCMP have said Sharif was checked thoroughly in 2015 after police received a report that he may have been radicalized, but investigators determined that he did not pose a threat.