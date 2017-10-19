Toronto police have identified a suspect in their investigation of the case of a blind woman who says she was robbed by a stranger she met on a bus from Sudbury, Ont.

Angela Bluecoat, 36, is wanted for theft under $5,000. The Manitoba woman is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall and 240 pounds, with an “olive complexion” and a large tattoo of a flower on her neck. Police said Bluecoat has long brown hair with blond highlights and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweater and a black jacket with a fur collar.

Police previously said they were relying on security video from the bus, the terminal, and a Comfort Inn in the city’s north end, due to the 49-year-old victim’s visual impairment.

The two women are said to have met on a chartered bus from Sudbury to Toronto on Monday. The blind woman, identified only as “Sally,” said she struck up a conversation with the woman sitting next to her, and eventually agreed to let her share her hotel room for the night.

"She asked to stay here, and I told her she could," Sally told CTV Toronto on Tuesday, recalling how they chatted for hours. But when Sally went to the bathroom, she says the woman rushed out of the hotel room.

"I came back out, and she was passing by me to go out. She said she was going to the vending machine," Sally said. "(It) seemed weird, so I went and checked my jacket and my wallet. All my money was gone. I had $800 in there. She took my money."

Sally said she rushed to the front desk, shouting after the woman. She was told the stranger was last seen getting into a cab. All she had left was the $100 she hid in her bra.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign started by Sally’s daughter raised more than $3,600 after CTV News reported the story. Other donors have chipped into help as well.

Anyone with information regarding Bluecoat is asked to call Toronto Police at (416) 808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS.