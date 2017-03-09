Suspect charged in road rage incident that left woman with broken arms
EPS released stills taken from a dashboard camera, showing the suspect and suspect vehicle in a violent road range incident early Tuesday, March 7 in the King Edward neighbourhood. Supplied.
Edmonton police have charged a suspect with attempted murder in connection with a road rage attack, in which a woman's arms were broken with a crowbar.
Police say the incident left a 34-year-old woman badly injured. The woman says she honked her horn as she was passing a car that was stopped in the street where she was trying to make a turn. The car, described by police as a silver Pontiac Wave, followed her to a house.
When she got out of her vehicle, police say, a man ran up to her, striking her on both arms with a crowbar.
Staff Sgt. Christa Pennie of the Edmonton Police Service said the incident affected “a lot of people.”
Pennie said police received tips online, in person and through Crime Stoppers.
“It was quite amazing to watch how everybody banded together and I still am getting Crime Stoppers tips,” she said.
Jared Matthew Eliasson, 28, has been charged with attempt to commit murder, possess offensive weapon dangerous to public, and aggravated assault.
His court date is scheduled for Monday, Mar. 13, 2017.
