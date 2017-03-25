Suspect arrested in B.C. for shooting at passing trucks
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 25, 2017 5:12PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 25, 2017 10:32PM EDT
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. -- RCMP say they have made an arrest after getting numerous calls from truck drivers reporting that someone shot at their vehicles on a B.C. highway.
Police say the incidents occurred over an eight-hour period starting Friday night on Highway 97 in the province's central and northern Interior.
Police said they had reports of shots fired at semi-trucks near Houston, Burns Lake, Vanderhoof, Clucuz Lake, Prince George, Quesnel and 100 Mile House.
Drivers told police their trucks were in motion when shots were fired at the vehicles' radiator and windows.
Police had said a blue 2009 Dodge Caliber had been identified as a suspect vehicle.
