SURREY, B.C. - Police in Surrey, B.C., say a man has been arrested and charged with attempting to lure a child for a sexual purpose.

RCMP say they received a complaint about the attempted luring on Monday and the force's Special Victim's Unit launched an investigation.

A 35-year-old Burnaby resident was arrested Thursday.

Police say they are still investigating allegations by the accused that he was assaulted by a civilian "during the incident."

The president of the vigilante group Surrey Creep Catchers has previously said he was arrested Monday night following a confrontation with a man who the organization's members accused of being a pedophile.

The group targets people they allege are child sexual predators by posing as minors online, arranging to meet their targets and filming the encounters, which are then published on the Internet.