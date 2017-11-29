

CTVNews.ca Staff





The city councillor who left New Brunswick for Bahamian beaches doesn’t regret leaving politics to pursue lifeguarding. But he isn’t ruling out a political comeback.

Jordan Nowlan was one of the province’s youngest-ever politicians, turning 19-years-old the day after he was elected to Dieppe city council in 2012. After five-and-a-half years on the job, he decided to put his political ambitions on pause to lifeguard at Castaway Cay, a private island where Disney Cruise Line ships drop anchor.

“I would see it as an opportunity to grow,” Nowlan told CTV’s Your Morning on Wednesday. “I think now is the time to kind of come on this adventure.”

Dieppe’s council declared the 24-year-old’s seat vacant earlier this month. Elections New Brunswick has set a byelection for May 14, 2019.

Nowlan said leaving the citizens of Dieppe wasn’t an easy decision, but his council colleagues supported his sunny sabbatical from politics.

“Most of them say they wish they could have done something like this when they were younger,” he said. “I didn’t want to live with any regret when I was in my older years. I decided, life is short and now is the time to do it.”

While the resort island on lease to Disney for 99 years through the Bahamian government is designed to help visitors forget their jobs back home, Nowlan insists on keeping up to date on issues before Dieppe’s city council.

“I admit I watch our city council meetings on YouTube,” he said. “I have a lot of citizens that are still in contact with me asking me how I would have voted on certain files and things that are going on now.”

Nowlan keeps a Canadian flag proudly pinned to the side of the bunkbed as a reminder of home.

He’s ruled out politics for at least a year in favour of sun and sand, though he suggests another bid for office is on the horizon.

“I definitely do miss the world of politics. I do eventually plan on making a return,” Nowlan said. “At what level, we will see.”