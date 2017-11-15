

CTVNews.ca Staff





Despite her preference for quiet, Hilda Wood’s family and friends created quite a racket when they came together to celebrate her 110th birthday.

The boisterous party included an energetic live band, a special lunch and a gigantic cake, that may have even been able to hold all 110 candles, if they had tried. The festivities were held at Wood’s retirement home in Winnipeg, on Tuesday afternoon.

Even though Wood said all the fuss was unnecessary, her daughter thinks otherwise.

“She’s very sharp,” Lynda Dick told CTV Winnipeg at the event. “We buy her jumble books and she does those, works through them. It’s incredible. It really is.”

Wood isn’t just any centenarian, either. She’s now considered a supercentenarian, a title bestowed only to those who reach 110 years of age or older.

Born in Winnipeg in 1907, Wood has spent most of her life in the city. She briefly worked as a telephone operator before the industry was automated and as a stenographer after that.

Wood has always made family a priority, especially after her husband died when he was only 56 years old. She credits their support for keeping her going throughout the years.

“Especially my daughter and granddaughter and special friends,” Wood said. “And people in the building are so good to me.”

