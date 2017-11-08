Sudbury police investigating 16 poppy donation box thefts from businesses
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017 9:41AM EST
SUDBURY, Ont. - Police say 16 Remembrance Day poppy donation boxes have been stolen from businesses in Sudbury, Ont., over the past few days.
Investigators are reviewing security camera footage after four consecutive days of donation box thefts.
The money collected in the boxes goes to the Royal Canadian Legion, which uses it to support veterans and their families in the Sudbury area.
Police say they do not know how much money was contained in the stolen boxes.
Officers are advising businesses to remove the poppy boxes from public view when employees are not present.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Forensic officer to testify at Laura Babcock murder trial
- Toronto-area police warn of Bitcoin tax scam after more than 40 people defrauded
- Slain B.C. officer described as brave, remembered for work with children
- B.C. outreach group partnering with app developer to improve sex workers' safety
- Suspect accused of killing B.C. police officer didn't have gun licence