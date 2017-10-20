Student among 3 people stabbed near Toronto school; 1 person in serious condition
TORONTO -- A 17-year-old high school student is among three people stabbed Friday afternoon in an east Toronto neighbourhood.
Police initially said four people were stabbed but revised the number of victims down to three late Friday afternoon.
Police spokeswoman Allyson Douglas-Cook says one person suffered injuries described as life-threatening, while the other two suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Toronto District School Board spokesman Ryan Bird says the incident occurred at a plaza near a school in the Lawrence Avenue East and Rushley Drive area.
Bird says the injured teen's parents have been notified and there's no indication any students are among the other victims or suspects.
