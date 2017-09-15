

CTVNews.ca Staff





A team of complete strangers who just happened to be in the right place at the right time are being credited with helping save the life of a baby boy who suffered cardiac arrest in Ottawa.

Parents of the eight-week-old infant were driving with the child when he suddenly stopped breathing. Desperate for help, they pulled to the side of the road, called 911 and started shouting for assistance.

As a 911 dispatcher coached the parents through CPR over the phone, Geraldina Cavalgo, a support worker with First Aid training, was driving past. When she noticed that the baby’s head was down, she hit the brakes and ran to help.

“When I came the baby was completely purple,” Cavalgo told CTV Ottawa.

With the infant struggling to breathe, Cavalgo took over and started performing CPR herself.

“I was yelling, ’Baby, come on stay with us, stay with us.’ And after a while the baby came and started to react,” she said.

David MacKaviy, a bylaw officer who just so happens to teach CPR on the side, noticed the frantic scene and stopped to help out, too. He moved the infant into an air-conditioned vehicle and continued to monitor his vital signs.

Meanwhile, several other passersby called 911. One sprinted two blocks away to a fire station and alerted fire crews to the emergency.

“We jumped in our rig and grabbed our stuff and away we went,” a fire official said.

Firefighters then gave the baby oxygen until paramedics arrived and rushed the child to the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario.

It was a speedy response that paramedics say helped save the child’s life. The baby remains in hospital in stable condition.

“What happened there is everyone worked as a team and the baby was successfully resuscitated,” said paramedic Marc-Antoine Deschamps.

Once the baby and his parents are out of hospital, Cavalgo says she’d like to meet again -- but this time under calmer circumstances.

“I hope the best for them,” she said.

The parents told CTV Ottawa that the baby is doing okay and that they’d love to meet those who helped save their child’s life.

With files from CTV Ottawa