

CTVNews.ca Staff





Four men found in shipping container at the Port of Montreal are believed to have spent as long as three weeks inside travelling to Canada.

The men, aged between 30 and 40 years old, were transported to a local hospital to be treated for dehydration. Urgences Santé said two of the men were in serious condition, having trouble breathing.

Stephane Smith, a spokesmana for the Urgences Sante ambulance service, said it is not clear exactly how long the men were inside the container.

"Many days, the exact number, I don't know, but we're talking many, many days," Smith said in an interview.

Border agents found the four men while searching containers at the Cast Terminal. Authorities believe they entered the country illegally from Europe.

Once their condition stabilizes, they will be handed over to border security officials and sent to a detention centre in Laval, Que. The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is investigating potential ties to terror groups.

"As this is still under review by the CBSA, and for privacy reasons, we cannot give more information," the CBSA said in a statement.

The RCMP has intercepted about 3,500 asylum seekers coming into Canada to date, 2,500 of which are said to have entered through Quebec.

With files from CTV Montreal and The Canadian Press