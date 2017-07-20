Stowaways found in shipping container at Port of Montreal
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, July 20, 2017 11:50AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 20, 2017 3:33PM EDT
Four men found in shipping container at the Port of Montreal are believed to have spent as long as three weeks inside travelling to Canada.
The men, aged between 30 and 40 years old, were transported to a local hospital to be treated for dehydration. Urgences Santé said two of the men were in serious condition, having trouble breathing.
Stephane Smith, a spokesmana for the Urgences Sante ambulance service, said it is not clear exactly how long the men were inside the container.
"Many days, the exact number, I don't know, but we're talking many, many days," Smith said in an interview.
Border agents found the four men while searching containers at the Cast Terminal. Authorities believe they entered the country illegally from Europe.
Once their condition stabilizes, they will be handed over to border security officials and sent to a detention centre in Laval, Que. The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is investigating potential ties to terror groups.
"As this is still under review by the CBSA, and for privacy reasons, we cannot give more information," the CBSA said in a statement.
The RCMP has intercepted about 3,500 asylum seekers coming into Canada to date, 2,500 of which are said to have entered through Quebec.
With files from CTV Montreal and The Canadian Press
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Man charged after puppy found in Toronto shopping centre trash can
- Young child seriously injured after being struck by farming equipment
- Police seek woman who they say may have played role in quadruple homicide
- Egyptian who claimed refugee status loses legal fight over terrorist branding
- Banff's Sunshine Village clearing out guests as crews tackle nearby wildfire