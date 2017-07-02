

CTVNews.ca Staff





A therapy dog stolen in Toronto after Canada Day celebrations has been reunited with its owner.

Police said late Sunday that the dog named Princess was found safe and sound.

The dog’s owner, Ashley Victoria Martineau, said she had stopped by a McDonald’s to grab a coffee after watching fireworks at around 2 a.m. Sunday in the city’s west end. The 28-year-old tied her registered therapy dog to the railing outside before heading in.

According to Martineau, she waited about 10 minutes inside the fast food restaurant before heading outside to check on her dog. Martineau said when she went to look, the teacup Chihuahua was gone, except for the pink leash still tied to the railing.

“She has been with me for five years,” Martineau said in an interview before Princess was found. “I love her so dearly, I miss her.”

Martineau said she originally rescued Princess five years ago when the dog was almost run over by a bus. She then had Princess registered as a therapy dog to help with her post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.