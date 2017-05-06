

The Canadian Press





Warm temperatures encouraging the spring melt topped with recent rainfall has resulted in flooding and mudslides throughout British Columbia.

The City of West Kelowna declared a local state of emergency Saturday to address the flooding, and residents whose safety was at risk have been evacuated.

Central Okanagan Emergency officials say 90 properties in the Fintry Delta area north of Kelowna also remain under an evacuation order due to flooding, while neighbouring residents are warned to be prepared to leave their homes on short notice if conditions worsen.

The River Forecast Centre has maintained a streamflow advisory for the south and central Interior, Boundary region and southeastern parts of the province as creek and river levels continue to rise.

The flooding and run-off has resulted in boil water advisories for the Westbank First Nation in Okanagan and the town of Kimberley in southeastern B.C.

DriveBC, which reports on provincial highway conditions, says sections of the Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm and Glacier National Park are closed due to mud slides.

Highway 97A near Sicamous in the Interior is also closed following a mudslide while an avalanche closed Highway 99 at Duffey Lake east of Pemberton.

A statement from the provincial government on Friday warned people to stay away from river-banks and lake shorelines, not to drive through flood water and protect property in low-lying areas by clearing drains, sand bagging perimeters and removing valuables.