

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Forecasters say the latest data shows southern Manitoba remains at moderate to major risk of spring flooding.

Officials say the danger of flooding is down slightly from last month, but much will depend on the weather in the coming weeks.

Infrastructure Minister Blaine Pedersen says the area of biggest concern is along the Souris River in the southwest.

He says favourable weather has reduced the risk in the Red River basin, which includes Winnipeg.

Pedersen says the chance of Highway 75 from Winnipeg to the U.S. border being closed is low.

He says the province is ready to activate major flood defences such as the Red River Floodway and the Portage Diversion if the weather turns bad.