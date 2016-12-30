

CTVNews.ca





The family of a Winnipeg high-school student killed in February are pleading for the return of stolen hockey sticks destined to be used to build a bench in the teen’s honour.

Cooper Nemeth, 17, an AA hockey player, died after leaving a house party. His body was found, six days later, in a bin at the rear of a home. A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder not long after.

About 15 sticks were stolen from the family’s garage at approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday. About half were returned by a woman who found the bundle of sticks Thursday night.

“Cooper’s stick was included in those returned,” Winnipeg police said in an email to CTV News Winnipeg. “That was the one that was the most important.”

All the sticks – about 40 in total – come from people important to Cooper and the family. Among the sticks still missing are those that belonged to Cooper’s former coach and one that belonged to Brent Nemeth, Cooper’s dad. He used that stick while coaching his son and retired it after the boy went missing.

“Thank you to everyone for all your help and let’s get these last few back to them!” family spokesperson Andrew Skogen said in a Facebook post. The family has offered a reward.

Security footage from a nearby recreation centre shows an unknown suspect near the family garage.

Winnipeg police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-986-2957 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

With a report from CTV News Winnipeg