An elderly couple in Nova Scotia says they're tired of the "crap" someone keeps dumping at the end of their driveway.

Jack and Mary Skinner say someone has been leaving soiled diapers, dirty underpants and men's jeans filled with feces outside their country home in Upper Branch N.S. The most recent incident occurred on Friday, when they found 70 used baby diapers on the road.

"I feel really upset," Mary Skinner told CTV Atlantic. "My husband is 86 years old and he's got to put up with all this crap."

The Skinners have been picking up after the anonymous garbage-dumper for five years, during which time they've disposed of hundreds of soiled diapers. They've also dealt with dirty adult diapers, ripped-open bags of garbage and a wide range of other filthy refuse.

"Even men's jeans full of crap (have been) thrown there on our driveway," Mary Skinner said. "Women's dirty panties thrown beside the mailbox. That's ridiculous to be putting up with that."

"Whoever is doing this is sick," Jack Skinner said. "They should able to find something else that's more intelligent than this."

The Skinners thought, for some time, that they were being targeted by some dirty diaper-flinging degenerate, but they've since learned that their neighbours are also dealing with the same dumping problem. Now, they're all banding together to urge anyone with information about the dumper to come forward.

Illegal dumping comes with a $250 fine in the area. However, criminal mischief charges could also be laid in egregious circumstances such as these.

Locals say they just want to put a stop to a crappy situation on their otherwise peaceful country road.

"Please stop dumping your diapers on our road," said area resident Heidi Whelan. "I don't want to pick up any more."

With files from CTV Atlantic