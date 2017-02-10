

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Moncton, N.B. couple were forced to call a snow plow driver to rescue them after the expectant mother went into labour during Thursday night’s winter storm.

When others were staying indoors and trying to keep warm, Crystal and Scott Johnson were trying to leave their home to get to The Moncton Hospital after Crystal went into labour.

“We started to leave and we got trapped,” Scott Johnson told CTV Atlantic. “The car was stalled out in the middle of the road and tow trucks couldn’t come. We just didn’t know what we were going to do.”

Running out of options, Scott then decided to call the snow plow company that clears his driveway to see if they could offer any help.

“We don’t really like to leave people high and dry so we went to her aid and sent a guy there to help her,” said Caleb Morton, an employee of the plow company.

According to Scott, within three minutes of calling, the plow company had sent a truck out to help them. The driver, who they called Big Tom, even helped them get their car out of the middle of the road and back into their driveway.

“I saw a car buried in the snow and then I looked to my left and there she was coming out of her garage towards my truck,” said Tommy Beaudin, the plow driver. “So I helped her into the truck and put their suitcase and everything into the back.”

The parents-to-be made it to the hospital, thanks to Beaudin, where Kai Alexander Johnson was born at 9:34 a.m., weighing in at 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

“I heard it’s a baby boy and I hope they have a happy life,” said Beaudin. “He’s going to have a cool story and I’ll have a cool story for the rest of my life as well.

According to Environment Canada, around 20 centimetres of snow accumulated in Moncton during the storm.

