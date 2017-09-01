

As many Canadians in the eastern parts of the country bemoan the dropping temperatures and not-so-summery weather leading up to the Labour Day long weekend, residents living along the Quebec-Labrador border are dealing with a horse of a different colour.

And that colour is white. Snowy white.

Rather than bothering with autumn, Mother Nature seems to have skipped ahead to winter and delivered an unexpected and chilly “treat” to those living in parts of Labrador and Quebec. Or that’s how the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary described it anyway.

In a tweet published Thursday evening, the final day of August, the RNC uploaded photos of fluffy white snow collecting on the side of a highway near the Quebec border and on the branches of trees lining the road.

“Our members in #LabWest received a special treat tonight while on patrol, SNOW,” the tweet read.

The reactions to the RNC’s announcement were, for the most part, less-than-enthused. There were a few sad, disgusted and disappointed yellow-faced emojis along with comments ranging from disbelief to sheer horror.

A Twitter user named Sheldon from Labrador West alerted the RNC to some blustery-looking weather on the Fermont Highway with accompanying photos showing the snow pelting a sign welcoming drivers to Newfoundland Labrador and roads covered in white.

“Snow is building fast close to #Fermont #Quebecborder #LabradorCity #BigLand #nlwx roads getting pretty slushy/slippery,” Sheldon tweeted.

In response, the RNC warned motorists to slow down on the wintry roads, including the Route 500 portion of the Trans-Labrador Highway.

It’s not all bad news, however. The snow-rain mix is only expected to last until approximately noon on Friday before clearing up, according to Environment Canada. Snow much for summer.