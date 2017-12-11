

CTVNews.ca Staff





Southern Ontario’s first dose of snowfall is expected to cause some headaches for afternoon commuters Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for every district in southern Ontario except for Algonquin and Renfrew-Pembroke-Barry’s Bay.

Environment Canada says the snow is expected to begin late Monday afternoon with five to 10 centimetres expected to fall by Tuesday morning.

The weather advisory also says up to 15 centimetres is possible in some areas, but not expected.

“Poor winter driving conditions are likely,” Environment Canada’s weather advisory states. “Untreated roads may become snow covered and slippery.”

City crews have already begun to prepare the roadways for the expected snowfall.

“It is going to be a slower commute, hopefully the roads will be nice and clear by that time,” Kyp Perikleous, director of Transportation Services for the city of Toronto, told CP24.

“Just give yourself some extra time.”

The government of Ontario suggests slowing down and avoiding cruise control during snowy driving conditions. They also recommend giving extra space for snowplows and to avoid passing one.

The inclement weather is expected to move east into Quebec and the Maritimes over the course of the next few days.