

CTVNews.ca Staff





Pope Francis appears alternately smiling and scowling alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a series of pool photos taken at their meeting in Vatican City on Monday.

Trudeau said he asked the Pope to issue a formal apology for the role the Catholic Church played in the residential school system in Canada.

The photos are quite similar to those Pope Francis took alongside U.S. President Donald Trump last week. Both meetings yielded images of the pope standing blank-faced beside each leader, though he is shown smiling broadly at other points during the respective visits.

Trudeau, who is Catholic, says he gave the Pope a set of rare Jesuit Relations books, as well as a Montagnais-French dictionary penned by a 17th-century French Jesuit.

The Pope gave Trudeau a gold medal, an autographed copy of his message for World Peace Day and papal letters on family, evangelism and the environment.