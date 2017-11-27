Small plane crash near Brampton sends four people to hospital
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 27, 2017 11:47PM EST
BRAMPTON, Ont. - Four people were taken to hospital after a small aircraft crashed in Brampton on Monday.
Police say the pilot was trying to land at the Brampton Flight Centre shortly after 5 p.m.
One of the four people on board suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the other three were taken to hospital as a precaution.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been called in to investigate.
The Transport Canada aircraft register shows the small Cessna aircraft was built in 1983 and is owned by the Brampton Flying Club.
