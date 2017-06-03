Small, cheetah-like African cat on the loose in Ont. town: police
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 3, 2017 5:22PM EDT
TINY TOWNSHIP, Ont. -- Provincial police say an animal believed to be an African serval cat was seen in Tiny Township, Ont.
They issued a safety warning after a resident spotted the small, cheetah-like animal late Friday evening and called police.
#OPP would like to warn the public about a wild African cat, loose in the #Tiny area Last seen June 2nd 8:00 pm Do not approach call OPP ^ag pic.twitter.com/VVkPk8CpkF— OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) June 3, 2017
Animal ownership is regulated by bylaws, and Tiny Township bans the ownership of felines other than the domestic housecat.
But serval cats are still sold as pets, sometimes fetching thousands of dollars.
Const. Martin Hachey says there haven't been any reports of missing or escaped cats, and police aren't sure where the cat came from.
Officers are advising those who see the cat to avoid it, but to call police or animal control.
