

CTVNews.ca Staff





A shop filled with antique treasures has taken up residence in a Montreal hospital and, thanks to the three sisters who started the fundraising project, brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars for patient care.

The shop opened up in 2015 in the lobby of the Montreal Jewish General Hospital. In a few short years, it’s become a major source of support for the hospital and a quiet place of refuge for patients.

“So many walk in and say, ‘Oh, my grandmother had this, I have a piece of it from my grandmother, you know what, I'd like another piece,’” Dorothy Rotholz told CTV News.

“Our shop has become a feel good place to go in the hospital.”

Rotholz and her sisters, Ida Spector and Sylvia Quint, say their shared love of collecting fueled the idea. Together they scour garage sales and estate sales looking for free items. Every now and then, packages of donated knickknacks show up for the shop.

Their vintage finds have come with plenty of surprises. In one case, a donated Passover Seder plate that they estimated at $350 turned out to be worth $4,500.

“We got very excited,” Rotholz said.

More than $200,000 has been raised since the shop opened up two years ago. All proceeds from the sales go directly back into new hospital equipment.

The lobby shop has been such a success that the sisters opened another boutique in a different wing of the hospital.

The trio says their benevolence comes from a place of gratitude.

“Our children were born here, some grandchildren have been born here, my father's life was saved here,” said Rotholz.

Ivane Bissainthe, who comes to the hospital for monthly cancer treatments, says the shop gives patients like her a little lift.

“I find what I need ... I like to have those things,” she said.

With files from CTV’s Vanessa Lee