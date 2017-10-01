

CTVNews.ca Staff





Health Canada has issued a recall for Skip Hop’s Moonlight & Melodies owl and elephant nightlight soothers.

According to the statement released on Thursday, the soother’s USB wall power adapter can break, posing an electrical shock risk.

As of Sept. 25, 2017 there have been 4 reports of broken adapters in Canada and one person reported getting shocked.

The recall includes the white and grey owl soothers and the white elephant soother sold from July 2016 to Aug. 2017 in Canada and the U.S.

About 21,500 units were sold in Canada.

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled nightlight soothers and contact Skip Hop to find out more information on how to return and get a new adapter.