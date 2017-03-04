

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two skiers were rescued Saturday after a sudden avalanche on a West Vancouver mountain swept one of the skiers over a cliff and buried him in deep snow, according to rescue crews.

North Shore Rescue says the two men could have died had they not been carrying the proper gear.

According to the rescuers, the powerful avalanche swept one of the skiers down 120 meters and pushed him over a cliff. His partner used a beacon and a probe to dig through nearly two metres of snow to save his friend.

When the rescue group arrived at the scene, they located the pair and provided medical attention until they could be airlifted to safety.

The two skiers were found in the Tony Baker Gully in the backcountry of Cypress Provincial Park.

The skier who was buried remains in serious condition, according to North Shore Rescue. The second man was seen walking around after the rescue.

This weekend, Avalanche Canada issued warnings for areas of South Coast mountains, including Cypress Mountain. Naturally-occurring avalanches were on the organization’s radar, but human-triggered events were considered more likely.

This story has been corrected to reflect that the avalanche happened at Cypress Mountain, not the Cypress Mountain Resort.

With files from the Canadian Press