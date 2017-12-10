

CTVNews.ca Staff





Community members from a First Nations reserve in Ohsweken, Ont., have come together to support the family of a three-year-old boy who died in a house fire.

Locals and businesses from Six Nations of the Grand River have been collecting in-kind donations for the Bomberry family, including toiletries, clothing, and houseware items.

“They barely have the clothes they walked out on,” family member Debbra Montour told CTV Kitchener. “Six Nations is being very generous and helpful.”

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to fundraise for the family. Within a day, 100 contributors had raised more than $10,000.

When first responders arrived at the scene on Friday, three-year-old Tate Bomberry was found trapped under a bed inside the home.

Six other children, all siblings between the ages of three-weeks-old and nine-years-old, were all taken to hospital. The two youngest – a three-week-old and a one-year-old – are still at SickKids Hospital in Toronto, Six Nations Fire Chief Matthew Miller said.

“It’s a tragic event for our community,” Six Nations of the Grand River Chief Ava Hill told CTV Kitchener. “It’s something we just have to deal with and move on and support the people that need the support the most.”

Six Nations Elected Council is currently offering social services to community members impacted by the fire, while a police investigation is underway to determine the origin and cause of the blaze.

Following a house fire on #SixNations today, all community members in need are encouraged to access services being provided. There will also be a drop-in 4pm-6pm @ Social Services. pic.twitter.com/IGcT1FTal2 — Six Nations Council (@SixNationsEC) December 8, 2017

With a report from CTV Kitchener