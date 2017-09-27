

The Canadian Press





SMITHERS, B.C. -- The older sister of Alberta Williams, whose body was found in 1989 east of Prince Rupert, B.C., hopes that a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women will help find the killer.

Claudia Williams and Gary Kerr, a retired RCMP officer who investigated the case, will testify together at the inquiry in Smithers, B.C.

The two were reunited on a flight from Vancouver yesterday after 28 years and Williams says it's important for her to have Kerr by her side at the hearing.

Kerr says Alberta Williams disappearance outside a bar in downtown Prince Rupert was completely out of character and tragically her remains were found a few weeks later.

He investigated the case for years and says there is a real possibility that someone could still be charged with the murder, adding that hearing about Alberta's story at the inquiry can only be a good thing.

Williams says she is happy her sister has not been forgotten and is hopeful the inquiry and public attention will lead to an arrest.