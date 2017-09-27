Sister of Alberta Williams, murdered in 1989, hopes for justice from inquiry
People hold up signs as they participate in the 7th annual memorial march to raise awareness for the hundreds of missing and murdered aboriginal women in Montreal, Sunday, February 14, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graham Hughes)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 27, 2017 4:46PM EDT
SMITHERS, B.C. -- The older sister of Alberta Williams, whose body was found in 1989 east of Prince Rupert, B.C., hopes that a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women will help find the killer.
Claudia Williams and Gary Kerr, a retired RCMP officer who investigated the case, will testify together at the inquiry in Smithers, B.C.
The two were reunited on a flight from Vancouver yesterday after 28 years and Williams says it's important for her to have Kerr by her side at the hearing.
Kerr says Alberta Williams disappearance outside a bar in downtown Prince Rupert was completely out of character and tragically her remains were found a few weeks later.
He investigated the case for years and says there is a real possibility that someone could still be charged with the murder, adding that hearing about Alberta's story at the inquiry can only be a good thing.
Williams says she is happy her sister has not been forgotten and is hopeful the inquiry and public attention will lead to an arrest.
