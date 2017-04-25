

CTVNews.ca Staff





An American tourist is facing several charges after a loaded gun was found inside a backpack during a routine security check at the CN Tower in Toronto.

The incident happened last Friday afternoon, at the busy tourist attraction located in downtown Toronto. Security staff called police after they say a .45 calibre revolver was found in a backpack during a metal detector screening, Const. David Hopkinson said.

Toronto police are working under the assumption that the man simply didn’t know he couldn’t be in possession of a gun.

“He was not there targeting somebody,” Hopkinson told CTV Toronto. “This may have been a simple mistake of what our laws are, compared to what the American laws are.”

Eric Hall, 26, of Phoenix, Ariz. has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and unsafe storage of a firearm.

“In the United States, apparently the background story is he’s a licensed and registered gun owner and has a permit to carry,” Hopkinson said.

Toronto police have not been able to determine if the firearm was brought into Canada from the United States, or if it was bought here.

Hall appeared in a Toronto court on Monday, where he was granted bail.